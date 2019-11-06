Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Seventeen Killed In Attack On Tajik Border Post, Officials Say

DUSHANBE -- An overnight shoot-out at a post on the Tajik-Uzbek border has ended with one Tajik border guard and ...

U.S. Accuses Iran Of 'Nuclear Extortion' With Uranium Enrichment Step

The United States says Iran's expansion of uranium enrichment activities is "a big step in the wrong direction" after Tehran ...

Seventeen Killed In Attack On Tajik Border Outpost, Officials Say

DUSHANBE - A shootout at an outpost on the Tajik-Uzbek border in the western part of the country ended with ...

Liverpool on brink of Champions League knockouts

Liverpool - Liverpool closed in on qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League on Tuesday after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ...

US Government Sees No Evidence of Hacking in Tuesday's Elections

Voting in U.S. state and local elections on Tuesday showed no evidence of successful tampering by any foreign government, the ...

Acclaimed Novelist Ernest Gaines Dies at 86

NEW ROADS, LOUISIANA - Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation town germinated the stories ...

