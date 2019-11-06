Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
5
Mostly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

Europe

Section
IAAF announces Male Rising Star Award 2019 finalists

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 6 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the ...

Traveling Kazakh exhibition leaves scandal in its wake

Kazakhstan spends many millions burnishing its international reputation. This year the government spent one of those millions introducing the global ...

Seventeen Killed In 'Islamic State Attack' On Tajik Border Post

DUSHANBE -- Militants of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group have attacked a border post in Tajikistan, killing a border ...

Lowry looking to end 2019 on a high

Cape Town - The Open champion Shane Lowry has his sights set on a strong finish to the 2019 Race ...

Stenson has no security concerns ahead of Hong Kong Open

Cape Town - Henrik Stenson says he has no security concerns ahead of the Hong Kong Open that is scheduled ...

Fuzhou China Open: Parupalli Kashyap proceeds to second round

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the second round of men's singles in the Fuzhou ...

Movie Review

A Clockwork Orange
Clockwork Orange