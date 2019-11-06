Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

Saracens' rivals scent blood over salary cap breach

London - European champions Saracens on Wednesday faced an angry call from rivals Exeter to be automatically relegated for breaching ...

Study: An Extra 15 Minute Daily Walk Could Boost Global Economy

LONDON - The world economy could be boosted by as much as $100 billion a year if employers successfully encouraged ...

UK election 2019: what we'll be covering - and what we won't

For some, it's the Grinch Election; a mid-winter trip to the polls that has slammed straight into the festive season ...

Video Shows Prison Guard Torturing Inmate In Siberia

A newspaper in Siberia has published a video purportedly showing an inmate being tortured by a prison guard.The Novosti Krasnoyarsk ...

Australian miner sells SA coal assets to black-owned group

The Australian group South32 [JSE: S32], which was unbundled from BHP Billiton in 2015, has sold its 92% stake in ...

France out to spoil Australian Fed Cup party

Perth - France might be on Australian soil as they attempt to win a third Fed Cup crown in Perth ...

