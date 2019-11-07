Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
6
Light Rain in Dublin

International

Section
Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

Europe

Section
NATO Commemorates 30th Anniversary Of Berlin Wall's Fall

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has honored the events three decades ago that brought down the Berlin Wall, calling it a ...

Turkey Says Forces Captured Wife Of Slain IS Leader Baghdadi

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish forces in Syria have captured one of the wives and other family members of ...

Activist Flees Russia After Assault, Threats

KALININGRAD, Russia -- A Russian activist who has criticized the government for the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 ...

Barca need fixing fast as patience with Valverde wears thin

Barcelona - Ernesto Valverde tried to put the criticism down to high demands and snap reactions but Barcelona's malaise, underlined ...

Rose bidding for place in history at Turkish Open

Cape Town - As twice-defending champion, Justin Rose is bidding to join a list of European Tour greats as he ...

Second man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Arsenal stars

London - A second man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trying to rob Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac ...

Movie Review

The Heiress
Heiress