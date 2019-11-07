Second man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Arsenal stars

London - A second man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trying to rob Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac of their watches in a moped ambush.

New CCTV footage released by the police shows Kolasinac standing beside his close friend Ozil's gold-trimmed black Mercedes G class 4x4 before the two attackers pull up.

German midfielder Ozil, remains in his vehicle with his wife Amine before speeding off and taking refuge in a Turkish restaurant after being pursued by the raiders.

Chief Inspector Jim Corbett said: "Northover and Smith attempted this brazen robbery after travelling around streets nearby, looking for people to rob.

Ozil told the Athletic website in October that his main concern at the time was his wife's safety.

"The second one was in front of my car on his moped so I couldn't drive.