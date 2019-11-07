Turkey Says Forces Captured Wife Of Slain IS Leader Baghdadi

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...
One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has honored the events three decades ago that brought down the Berlin Wall, calling it a ...
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish forces in Syria have captured one of the wives and other family members of ...
KALININGRAD, Russia -- A Russian activist who has criticized the government for the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 ...
Barcelona - Ernesto Valverde tried to put the criticism down to high demands and snap reactions but Barcelona's malaise, underlined ...
Cape Town - As twice-defending champion, Justin Rose is bidding to join a list of European Tour greats as he ...
London - A second man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trying to rob Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac ...