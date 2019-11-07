Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
6
Light Rain in Dublin

International

Section
Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

Europe

Section
Erdogan Threatens Deepening Russian Ties Unless US Unfreezes Jet Sale

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to deepen military ties with Moscow unless the United States lifts ...

Democrats Release Transcript Of U.S. Envoy Taylor's Testimony

The leaders of the Democratic-led committees spearheading an impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump have released the transcript of ...

Public Impeachment Hearings Targeting Trump to Start Next Week

WASHINGTON - Public impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump and his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate one of ...

Saracens will not let stars go to comply with salary cap

London - Saracens chairman Nigel Wray has insisted the club's all-conquering team will not have to be ripped apart after ...

Chinese experts to help France reconstruct Notre-Dame cathedral

Chinese experts will participate in the restoration of France's Notre-Dame cathedral, state media reported on Wednesday, following a meeting between ...

Wenger evasive over Bayern job

Berlin - Arsene Wenger has not ruled himself out of the running for the vacant head coach role at Bayern ...

Movie Review

The Heiress
Heiress