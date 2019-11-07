Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Trump Denies Requesting AG Barr Exonerate Him for Ukraine Call

U.S. President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he had urged Attorney General William Barr to hold a news conference clearing ...

Barty primed as Aussies seek to end 45-year Fed Cup drought

Perth - World No 1 Ashleigh Barty has enjoyed a career-changing season and is "extremely hungry" to end it on ...

Italian drama 'Despite the Fog' to open 50th Indian Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog' will open the 50th International Film Festival of ...

Study: Russia's Web-censoring Tool Sets Pace for Imitators

WASHINGTON - Russia is succeeding in imposing a highly effective internet censorship regime across thousands of disparate, privately owned providers ...

Europeans Look to China as Global Partner, Shun Trump's US

PARIS - When France's president wants to carry European concerns to the world stage to find solutions for climate change, ...

Giuliani hires new lawyers for Trump's impeachment probe over Ukraine

Washington [US], Nov 7 (Sputnik/ANI): President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced a new legal team to defend his ...

