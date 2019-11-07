Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...
SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...
One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
U.S. President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he had urged Attorney General William Barr to hold a news conference clearing ...
Perth - World No 1 Ashleigh Barty has enjoyed a career-changing season and is "extremely hungry" to end it on ...
New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog' will open the 50th International Film Festival of ...
WASHINGTON - Russia is succeeding in imposing a highly effective internet censorship regime across thousands of disparate, privately owned providers ...
PARIS - When France's president wants to carry European concerns to the world stage to find solutions for climate change, ...
Washington [US], Nov 7 (Sputnik/ANI): President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced a new legal team to defend his ...