CO CORK, Ireland - A man in his 30s was due to appear before the Cork City District Court on Thursday in relation to the seizure of €352,000 of Heroin and Cocaine in Cork city.

The man was arrested on St Patricks Street shortly before 9:00pm on Tuesday night as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City.

A search, which led to the arrest, was carried out by gardai from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork City.

A total of two and half kilos of suspected heroin worth an estimated €350,000, which was split into a number of bags, and €2000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

The arrested man is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

"This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork city. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities," Superintendent Michael Comyns said from Anglesea Street Garda Station.