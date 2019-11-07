Melbourne [Australia], Nov 7 (ANI): Branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development in the region, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for a global concerted effort to fight against the global menace.

"It was a distinct pleasure to speak at the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Terrorism - Financing at Melbourne. Needless it is to say that India has suffered from cross border terrorism and therefore, I emphasised on the need for a global concerted effort," Reddy said in a tweet.

Reddy, along with National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief YC Modi and officials of IB, Financial Intelligence Unit and External Affairs Ministry, is currently attending a three-day global conference on 'No Money for Terror' in Melbourne, Australia.

At the inaugural session, the minister stressed India's concern over the "tacit support" that some nations are extending to terror groups breeding on their soil, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

He, at the session, also stated that India, being a victim of cross-border terrorism, advocates zero-tolerance towards terror, according to a detailed report.

Reddy stated that despite the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, several active affiliates of Al Qaeda still exist in many parts of the world. He also cautioned that despite the recent elimination of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, there is no room to construe that the Caliphate would cease to survive.

The minister further proposed four points for inclusion in the resolution to tackle the global menace saying all nations must expedite the finalisation of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the United Nations.

"Proposed 4 crucial points for inclusion in the resolution to be adopted here, which includes branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development," the minister said in another tweet.

All countries which participated in the meeting should also effectively enforce the standards mandated by the Financial Action Terror Force (FATF) and UN listings, the minister said.

Concludingly, the minister also announced that India will host the next edition of the global conference in 2020. (ANI)