Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
6
Light Rain in Dublin

International

Section
Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Europe

Section
India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during ...

Racism in Italian football reflects the everyday migrant experience

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has hit out at the "small minded" fans who have once again targeted him with racist ...

Trump, Erdogan Announce White House Talks On November 13

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week, amid friction between the two ...

Rights Watchdog Slams Russian Investigation Of Children's Talk Show

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has sharply criticized Russia for opening a criminal probe into the alleged sexual assault of children ...

Russian sports minister denies doping data was falsified

Moscow - Russia's sports minister insisted on Thursday that data handed to the World Anti-Doping Agency was not doctored, while ...

World No 2 Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

Prague - World No 2 and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said on Thursday she was parting ways with ...

Movie Review

The Heiress
Heiress