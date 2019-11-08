Fri, 08 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
7
Rain in Dublin

International

Section
LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Europe

Section
Kyrgyzstan's journalists dare where authorities do not

Few places symbolize Kyrgyzstan's long-running failure to address corruption as well as Bishkek's Ataturk Park.Once a green oasis, it has ...

BRICS scientists could help stem the tide of invasive species

Developed countries are producing policies to reduce the flow of invasive species and control or eradicate existing invasions. But most ...

Berlin Wall: how techno music united Germany on the dance floor

In the wake of the demolition of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, something strange and wonderful happened. Youth from ...

Pompeo Meets Germany's Maas Ahead Of Berlin Wall Anniversary

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the former border between East and ...

Local stocks softer as manufacturing data disappoints

The JSE retreated on Thursday as it went against the tide in other major global indices.Although modest, there was broad-based ...

Celtic fans stabbed ahead of Europa League clash with Lazio

Rome - Two Celtic fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of their team's Europa League fixture with Lazio, the ...

Movie Review

The Heiress
Heiress