Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Europe

Section
Schwab, Lewis lead in Turkey, Rose starts strongly

Antalya - Matthias Schwab and Tom Lewis shared the lead after the first round of the Turkish Open on Thursday ...

Merkel rejects Macron's 'sweeping' Nato judgement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's view that Nato was experiencing "brain death", saying there ...

World Urges US to Lift its Embargo on Cuba

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations member states overwhelmingly supported lifting the United States' nearly 60-year-old economic, commercial and financial embargo ...

Friday essay: a short, sharp history of the bayonet

Even the sound of a bayonet could be frightening. The audible whetting of blades in the enemy's trenches could puncture ...

Pompeo Stresses NATO Importance on Germany Visit

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his German counterpart stressed the importance of the NATO alliance ...

Kyrgyzstan's journalists dare where authorities do not

Few places symbolize Kyrgyzstan's long-running failure to address corruption as well as Bishkek's Ataturk Park.Once a green oasis, it has ...

