NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...
Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...
SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...
One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...
Perth - Captain Alicia Molik on Friday gambled with Ajla Tomljanovic instead of Samantha Stosur to play singles for Australia ...
.On Saturday, we are celebrating 30 years since the Berlin Wall came down. Germans do not tend to use superlatives. ...
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 has struck in northwest Iran, state television has reported.There are no immediate reports ...
WASHINGTON - U.S. troops tasked with protecting oil fields in northeastern Syria are helping ensure any profits flow to the ...
The United States and Germany are reaffirming the strategic partnership and alliance under NATO, rejecting French President Emmanuel Macron's view ...
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned fellow European countries that NATO is dying because of Washington's lack of predictability under ...