Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...
Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...
SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...
One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...
Tokyo - Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo, who is facing multiple sexual harassment accusations, announced on Friday he would withdraw ...
Moscow [Russia], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity ...
New Delhi [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club by Pullman is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort with distinctive amenities, ...
Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 8 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released global passenger traffic results for September showing ...
Perth - Captain Alicia Molik on Friday gambled with Ajla Tomljanovic instead of Samantha Stosur to play singles for Australia ...
.On Saturday, we are celebrating 30 years since the Berlin Wall came down. Germans do not tend to use superlatives. ...