Trump Says He Is Pondering Putin's Invitation To Russia Parade

Sat, 09 Nov 2019

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

US Somali Election Winners Urge Women Back Home to Take Up Politics

Two Somali-American women who won local elections this week are calling for full participation of women in Somalia's politics, peace ...

Trump Says He Is Weighing Putin Invitation to Russia Parade

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he's weighing an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the May 9 ...

Kyrgyzstan says its economy is growing at a healthy clip. Really

Kyrgyzstan's National Statistics Committee recently announced that the country's economy has been growing rapidly this year, by 6.1 percent year-over-year ...

Where Brexit will leave the UK's human rights diplomacy

The UK has played a leading role within the UN's Human Rights Council (HRC) since its creation in 2006 as ...

Berlin Wall: secret police files and the memories of two Germanies

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German government has confirmed plans to incorporate the Stasi files ...

