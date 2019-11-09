Trump Says He Is Pondering Putin's Invitation To Russia Parade

U.S. President Donald Trump says he's weighing up an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow next year.

Trump told reporters in Washington he appreciated the invitation from Putin, but that the parade fell 'right in the middle of political season,' so he was not sure he would be able to attend.

Trump added, 'I would love to go if I could.'

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has not received an official response from Washington to its invitation.

The event marks the May 1945 allied victory over Nazi Germany. Russia uses the annual parade to show off its military might.

Trump says the event, which next year marks the 75th anniversary of the allied victory, is 'a very big deal.'

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Republished with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036