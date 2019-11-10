Austria's Schwab seizes 3-shot Turkish Open lead

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...
NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...
NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...
Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...
Antalya - Austrian Matthias Schwab edged closer to a maiden European Tour title by claiming a three-shot lead at the ...
London - Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to move up to second in the Premier League on Saturday, while Tottenham's ...
Greek police said on Saturday that they had arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist ...
GENEVA - The U.N. children's fund warns essential humanitarian programs for hundreds of thousands of children in Syria will have ...
Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 9 (ANI): As people age, they tend to lower the physical activity but they should work ...
Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 9 (ANI): In reference to the anti-government Azadi March in Pakistan, the European Foundation for South Asian ...