Austria's Schwab seizes 3-shot Turkish Open lead

Antalya - Austrian Matthias Schwab edged closer to a maiden European Tour title by claiming a three-shot lead at the Turkish Open on Saturday, while Justin Rose's bid for a third straight victory in the tournament all but ended.

World No 102 Schwab, who has posted nine top-10 finishes this season without securing a win, fired a six-under-par third round of 66 to reach 18 under par overall.

He leads a group of five players, including former Masters champion Patrick Reed, by three strokes.

"I'll just try and do the same stuff that I've been doing the last few days, and I'm sure pars will not be enough tomorrow because it's usually pretty gettable out here," he said.

An eagle on the opening hole for the second straight day got the 24-year-old off to a flying start.

Despite a double-bogey on the 12th, he made two further birdies, including on the final green, to take control of the tournament.

Reed is level with Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, Ross Fisher, Frenchman Benjamin Hebert and Ryder Cup winner Tyrrell Hatton on 15-under.

American Reed, who was named as a wildcard by Tiger Woods for next month's Presidents Cup on Friday, poured in eight birdies.

"At the end of the day, whoever is in the lead, they are in the driver's seat obviously," he said.

"If they go out and continue playing good golf and make a lot of birdies, going to be hard to catch."

Former world number one Rose is attempting to join Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam and Colin Montgomerie as the only players to win a European Tour event three years in a row.

He started the day just two strokes behind overnight leader Schwab, but slipped back with a one-over 73 and is now nine strokes adrift.

Leading and selected third-round scores from the European Tour's Turkish Open in Antalya on Saturday (par 72/GBR & IRL unless stated):

198 - Matthias Schwab (AUT) 65-67-66

201 - Ross Fisher 67-64-68, Patrick Reed (USA) 71-65-65, Robert MacIntyre 71-63-67, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 67-70-64, Tyrrell Hatton 68-68-65

203 - Scott Jamieson 67-68-68, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 70-67-66, Victor Perez (FRA) 68-69-66

204 - Lee Westwood 71-65-68, Justin Harding (RSA) 69-65-70, Fabrizio Zanotti 69-67-68, Joachim B Hansen (DEN) 68-68-68, Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69-68-67

205 - Paul Waring 70-67-68, Richie Ramsay 68-73-64

206 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 67-66-73, Tom Lewis 65-70-71, Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 71-64-71, Andrea Pavan (ITA) 68-69-69, Zander Lombard (ITA) 73-67-66, Romain Langasque (FRA) 70-66-70, Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL) 71-68-67, Marcis Kinhult (SWE) 70-68-68

Selected others:

207 - Alex Noren (SWE) 66-67-74, Danny Willett 67-66-74, Justin Rose 67-67-73, Francesco Molinari (ITA) 71-70-66

210 - Matt Wallace 74-67-69

211 - Martin Kaymer (GER) 70-72-69

212 - Shane Lowry 72-65-75

213 - Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 71-72-70

215 - Padraig Harrington 75-66-74