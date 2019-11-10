Sun, 10 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
5
Mostly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Europe

Section
Austria's Schwab seizes 3-shot Turkish Open lead

Antalya - Austrian Matthias Schwab edged closer to a maiden European Tour title by claiming a three-shot lead at the ...

Chelsea up to second as Tottenham falter once more

London - Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to move up to second in the Premier League on Saturday, while Tottenham's ...

Greek cops arrest 3, seize arms cache in 'anti-terrorist' raid

Greek police said on Saturday that they had arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist ...

UNICEF: Aid for Syria Children Threatened by Lack of Funds

GENEVA - The U.N. children's fund warns essential humanitarian programs for hundreds of thousands of children in Syria will have ...

More exercise after 60 decreases stroke, heart disease risk

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 9 (ANI): As people age, they tend to lower the physical activity but they should work ...

Pakistan's triple M: Maulana, March and Military

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 9 (ANI): In reference to the anti-government Azadi March in Pakistan, the European Foundation for South Asian ...

Movie Review

War Machine