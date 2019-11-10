New Delhi [India], Nov 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society. May there be peace all around."It is celebrated in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic calendar. While the Shias celebrate it on the 17th of the month, the Sunnis celebrate on the festival on 12th of the month, according to the Islamic calendar. (ANI)