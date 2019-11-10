Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 10 (ANI): It's good news for the fans of actor Danielle Panabaker, who is expecting her first child with husband Hayes Robbins.

The 32-year-old star is due to give birth in the spring of 2020. She confirmed the news with a cheeky and cryptic Instagram post on Saturday and wrote, "Eating for two."Panabaker and Robbins got hitched in June 2017. "6.24.17," the actor captioned a Twitter picture of the couple locking lips on their wedding day. "Happiest day of my life."Entertainment Tonight reported that the grand nuptials were attended by prominent personalities like Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Jesse L Martin, and Tom Cavanagh. Fellow Arrowverse stars Katie Cassidy and Victor Garber also garnered invites, reported Us Weekly.

The couple got engaged during a vacation to Greece in June 2016.

The 'Stuck in the Suburbs' star, who rarely posts with her husband on social media, hinted that good news was on the horizon in an October Instagram post.

She shared a picture of a quote that read, "I have an infinite number of reasons to be happy." In her caption, she added: "Feeling grateful this morning tag someone you're grateful for."In the midst of her pregnancy, Panabaker took the helm and directed an episode of 'The Flash's' sixth season. "tbt to the first time I directed @cwtheflash. I am so grateful to my Flash Family for their support and the chance to direct again in Season 6!" she wrote via Instagram on Thursday.

"I had a fantastic time and learned so much that I brought with me to my second time directing. We had a lot of fun on episode 6 and got to play a lot - can't wait for you to see the episode on November 19! TheFlash," she added. (ANI)