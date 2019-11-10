Emery retains 'the total backing of Arsenal's ownership'

Sun, 10 Nov 2019

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

U.A.E. Urges Broader Iran Talks To Include Missile, Proxy Activities

The United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) has urged Iran to negotiate with world powers and its Persian Gulf neighbors in broader ...

Russia Frees Last Of 'Whale Jail' Animals Into Wild In Far East

Russian officials said on November 10 that they had released the last of dozens of beluga whales whose captivity alongside ...

France ready to give financial support to Eskom: Business Times

France is weighing providing financial support to South Africa's indebted utility Eskom, the Johannesburg-based newspaper Business Times reported.South Africa plans ...

France crush Australian dreams to win Fed Cup final

Perth - A jubilant Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia led France to its first Fed Cup title since 2003 on ...

Emery retains 'the total backing of Arsenal's ownership'

Cape Town - Arsenal's hierarchy are said to be "100 per cent" behind manager Unai Emery amid reports linking former ...

Polls Open In Spain

Voters in Spain are casting their ballots Sunday in the country's fourth election in four years.Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist ...

