Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

WFP: Hundreds of Thousands of Haitians on the Verge of Famine

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The World Food Program warns Haiti is approaching famine like conditions, with more than 1 in 3 ...

Aussies put brave face on miserable Fed Cup losing streak

Perth - Australian captain Alica Molik put a brave face on their Fed Cup defeat to France on Sunday, insisting ...

Chinese traditional medicine must be regulated: Europe doctors

Top European medical bodies demanded on Thursday that Chinese traditional medicines be subject to the same regulatory oversight as conventional ...

Spain votes in fourth general elections in 4 years

Madrid [Spain], Nov 10 (ANI): Voters in Spain have returned to the polls on Sunday for a fourth general election ...

Iranians ready to oppose US pressure : Rouhani

Yazd [Iran], Nov 10 (ANI): President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday slammed the United States for attempting to divide the Islamic ...

U.A.E. Urges Broader Iran Talks To Include Missile, Proxy Activities

The United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) has urged Iran to negotiate with world powers and its Persian Gulf neighbors in broader ...

