Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Fair in Dublin

International

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

Europe

Klopp hails 'focused' Liverpool after Man City win

Liverpool - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's "incredible goals" after they beat Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday to ...

Guardiola after Liverpool defeat: 'I am so proud of my team'

Liverpool - Pep Guardiola said his side showed why they were Premier League champions despite losing 3-1 to Liverpool at ...

3 things learned from Liverpool's win over Man City

United Kingdom - Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and nine ahead of Manchester ...

More misery for Heyneke Meyer's Stade Francais

Paris - Teddy Thomas scored a hat-trick as Racing 92 claimed the Parisian derby spoils with a 25-9 win at ...

Danish PM condemns anti-semitic vandalism at Jewish cemetery

Copenhagen [Denmark], Nov 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Sunday (local time) condemned the anti-semitic act of vandalising ...

