Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
5
Partly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

Europe

Section
Danish PM condemns anti-semitic vandalism at Jewish cemetery

Copenhagen [Denmark], Nov 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Sunday (local time) condemned the anti-semitic act of vandalising ...

80 headstones vandalised at Jewish cemetery in Denmark

Copenhagen [Denmark], Nov 11 (ANI): Vandals have spray-painted and destroyed over 80 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Denmark in ...

8 dead in car blast in Turkish-controlled northeast Syrian town

Sanaa [Syria], Nov 11 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries after a ...

Socialists Win Spanish Election but Far-right Party Surges

MADRID, SPAIN - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart ...

Trump Assails Impeachment Hearings as 'Disgraceful'

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new attack Sunday on this week's impeachment hearings that target him, calling them "disgraceful" ...

Thousands Protest Islamophobia in France

PARIS - Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities against Islamophobia targeting Western Europe's largest Muslim population.Muslims ...

Movie Review

Life (2017)