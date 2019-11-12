Dubai [UAE], Nov 11 (ANI): England's Jonny Bairstow was reprimanded and received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday during the fifth T20I match against New Zealand when the batsman used an audible obscenity after his dismissal in the seventh over, which was picked up by the stump mic and heard on TV.

"The England batsman was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the code, which relates to the use of an audible obscenity during an international match," ICC said in a statement.

No formal hearing was conducted as Bairstow admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after the match.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Christopher Brown as well as fourth umpire Shaun Haig.

England won the match in a Super Over and consequently, won the series by 3-2. (ANI)