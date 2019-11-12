Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
7
Partly Cloudy / Windy in Dublin

International

Section
United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Europe

Section
60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Rubles in the Near Abroad: Currents and currency

The Georgian government is facing a new Russian headache after Gia Khubua, technical director of the Enguri hydroelectric power plant, ...

Civil servants, solar panels, and patronage: A Ghanaian case study

Electricity is a hot political issue in Ghana. Ghanaians demand access to the electricity grid as a right of citizenship. ...

Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey ...

Puducherry: French envoy pays tributes to World War I veterans

Puducherry [India], Nov 11 (ANI): French Ambassador Catherine Schwarz on Monday paid tributes to French war veterans in Puducherry on ...

Spain Faces More Uncertainty After Inconclusive Election

MADRID - Spain looked set Monday to face months more political uncertainty after the country's fourth elections in as many ...

Movie Review

The House With a Clock in Its Walls
House With a Clock in Its Walls