Tue, 12 Nov 2019

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

Lavrov pays friendly visit to Yerevan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made his first visit to Armenia since that country's "Velvet Revolution," where both sides ...

How Ghanaian civil servants sought to resist political pressure

Electricity is a hot political issue in Ghana. Ghanaians demand access to the electricity grid as a right of citizenship. ...

Local stocks retreat as global pessimism spreads

The JSE fell on Monday as it tracked other global markets lower which were dragged by increasing violence in Hong ...

3 Blasts Hit North Syria Town Inflicting Casualties

DAMASCUS - Three car bombs went off in the northern Syrian town of Qamishli near the border with Turkey on ...

