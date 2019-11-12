Tue, 12 Nov 2019

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

Klopp tells UEFA seminar that VAR must improve

Lausanne - The day after Liverpool beat Manchester City in a crunch match where VAR decisions were hotly disputed, the ...

UK's Farage withdraws Brexit threat to PM Johnson

Populist Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Monday withdrew his threat to challenge the governing Conservatives at every seat in ...

Backer of Syria's White Helmets Found Dead in Turkey

A key backer of the Syrian White Helmets rescue organization was found dead Monday near his home in Istanbul, according ...

Trump, in Veterans Day Remarks, Hails Recent Deaths of IS Leaders

WHITE HOUSE - As the first sitting U.S. president to attend New York City's Veterans Day parade and lay a ...

