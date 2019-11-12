Tue, 12 Nov 2019

News

International

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Europe

SpaceX Launches 60 More Mini Satellites for Global Internet

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SpaceX launched 60 mini satellites Monday, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide ...

Mercury Makes Perfect Alignment with Earth in Rare Celestial Event

Stargazers witnessed a rare celestial event on Monday, as Mercury passed directly across the face of the sun.Mercury, the solar ...

Former US Top Diplomat Rice Concerned by Shadow Diplomacy on Ukraine

ABU DHABI - Condoleezza Rice, a secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, said on Monday reports of ...

3 bomb blasts kill 7 in northeast Syrian town near Turkey border

Damascus [Syria], Nov 12 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries when three car bombs ...

Movie Review

