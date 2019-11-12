Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

In Poland, Ukrainian Donbas War Veteran Faces Extradition To Russia

A court hearing in Poland on whether to extradite a Ukrainian veteran of the ongoing Donbas conflict and member of ...

Iran Pours Concrete For Second Bushehr Nuclear Reactor

Iran started pouring concrete for a second nuclear reactor near its southern port of Bushehr in a project to expand ...

IAEA Finds Uranium Particles At Undeclared Site In Iran

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog says its monitors have detected 'natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin' at an undeclared site ...

Ukrainian Forces, Separatists Complete Pullback From Frontline Area

Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists say they have completed a pullback of troops and weapons from a third frontline area in ...

