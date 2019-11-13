Wed, 13 Nov 2019

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Six Crimeans Get Lengthy Prison Terms On Extremism Charges

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A Russian court has handed lengthy prison terms to six men from Ukraine's Crimea region, five of ...

Germany Detains Three Islamic State Suspects Over Attack Plot

German authorities have detained three alleged supporters of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group suspected of preparing a bomb attack ...

Local stocks edge higher

The local bourse edged higher on Tuesday on the back of broad-based gains across all the major indices.Although modest, most ...

Westwood can make history in 'Africa's Major'

Cape Town - Lee Westwood was as relaxed as he should be returning as the defending champion in a Nedbank ...

Ghost World