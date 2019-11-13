Wed, 13 Nov 2019

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

In Austria, Lukashenka Expresses Hope For Better Ties With EU

On a visit to Austria, President Alyaksandr Lukashenka defended Belarus's human rights record, as he called for closer relations with ...

Russia wants end to embargo on CAR diamonds

Russia backs lifting an embargo on diamond exports from the Central African Republic, the deputy finance minister said Tuesday as ...

Turkey Faces Growing Regional Tensions Over Syria

ISTANBUL - Turkey's October military intervention into Syria is increasingly straining relations with its regional allies and neighbors, but the ...

FBI Hate Crimes Dipped in 2018 After Three-Year Spike

For the first time in four years, hate crimes fell slightly in the United States in 2018, according to the ...

