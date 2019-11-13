Wed, 13 Nov 2019

International

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Europe

Armenian Parliament Refuses To Hear Bill Banning Same-Sex Marriage

YEREVAN -- Armenia's parliament has rejected consideration of a bill seeking to expressly outlaw same-sex marriages in the Caucasus nation.A ...

Asprilla reveals drug trafficker's offer to kill rival player

Bogota - Former Newcastle United forward Faustino Asprilla has claimed a drug trafficker offered to murder ex-Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis ...

Republicans Planning Vigorous Defense Against Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON - Republican supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are planning a vigorous defense of him as public congressional impeachment ...

In Austria, Lukashenka Expresses Hope For Better Ties With EU

On a visit to Austria, President Alyaksandr Lukashenka defended Belarus's human rights record, as he called for closer relations with ...

