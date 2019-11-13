Spain's ruling Socialists sign coalition deal with Podemos

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...
It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...
Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...
ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...
United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...
Increasingly, threats to the rule of law are as acute as those presented to our species by the unfolding catastrophe ...
HAVANA - With cries of "Viva Felipe!" and "Viva Espana!" Cubans greeted King Felipe in Old Havana, the first state ...
Madrid [Spain], Nov 13 (ANI): Spain's Socialists and the far-left Unidas Podemos ("United We Can") party on Tuesday (local time) ...
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - Germany has donated $10.9 million to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to provide food ...