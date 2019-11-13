Spain's ruling Socialists sign coalition deal with Podemos

Wed, 13 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
2
Partly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

Europe

Section
Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Trump and Johnson are leading the attack against the rule of law

Increasingly, threats to the rule of law are as acute as those presented to our species by the unfolding catastrophe ...

'Viva Felipe!': Communist-run Cuba Welcomes Spanish King

HAVANA - With cries of "Viva Felipe!" and "Viva Espana!" Cubans greeted King Felipe in Old Havana, the first state ...

Spain's ruling Socialists sign coalition deal with Podemos

Madrid [Spain], Nov 13 (ANI): Spain's Socialists and the far-left Unidas Podemos ("United We Can") party on Tuesday (local time) ...

Germany Donates Millions to WFP for South Sudan Flooding

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - Germany has donated $10.9 million to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to provide food ...

Movie Review

Ghost World