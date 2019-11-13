Hong Kong, Nov 13 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma was knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing to Taiwan's Wang Tzu Wei 11-21, 21-13, 8-21 in a first-round match here on Wednesday.

In the 54-minute long encounter, Verma outclassed his opponent in the second game after losing the first. However, Wang won the third game and made it to the next round.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal lost to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22.After losing the first game, Nehwal tried to make a comeback in the second game but failed to do so.

Nehwal, world number nine, has had a troubled run this year as she has faced exits five times in the first round from tournaments.

Later in the day, BWF World Championships gold medalist PV Sindhu will be in action against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun. (ANI)