CEBU CITY, Nov. 11 (PIA) -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7) signified its support in the launching of this month's celebration of the 27th National Children's Month (NCM) through the recitation of the "Panatang Makabata" of its staff in the field office.

According to DSWD-7 Social Marketing Section Head and Regional Information Officer Leah Quintana, this year's NCM celebration banners the theme "Karapatang Pambata: Patuloy na Pahalagahan at Gampanan Tungo sa Magandang Kinabukasan (Children's Rights: Uphold, Respect, and Fulfill to a Better Future."

The theme, said Quintana, is anchored on the United Nations Convention for the Rights of the Children (UN CRC) and the 3rd National Plan of Action for Children (NPAC) Goals which are to realize the rights of the children, namely: Children have a better quality and improved way of life; Children are well nourished, have healthy lives and are active learners with good quality education; Children are safe and free from violence, abuse and exploitation; and children are actively participating in decision-making processes affecting their lives according to their evolving capacities.

Quintana said the Council for the Welfare of Children has prepared activities for the month-long celebration of NCM which include the conduct of the NCM Kick-off Activity, advocacy/media fora and/or Children's Summit, hanging of NCM streamers; recitation of the "Panatang Makabata"; conduct of Children's Contest; installation of Children's Art Corner; holding of Interactive Science Exhibit for Kids; conduct of traditional games for Filipino children; conduct of puppet/film showing; installation of photo booth for children; and the installation of Kids Freedom Wall.

DSWD-7 through its Regional Council for the Welfare of Children (RCWC) held its kick-off activity on Nov. 9, 2019 which included a discussion on Inclusive Education and Online/Digital Safety for Children that was participated in by selected children from the Department of Education (DepEd), Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines (PYAP), Forge Inc., Children's Legal Bureau (CLB), World Vision, RCWC council members, and the Child Development Workers.

DSWD-7 will also conduct TV and radio appearances to intensify public awareness on the rights of children and remind all sectors of the community to be responsible in protecting the Filipino children at all cost, said Quintana.

On Nov. 28, 2019, to culminate the 2019 NCM celebration, a Regional Children's Contest will be held showcasing the talents of children from different cities and municipalities of the region. (jsme/PIA7-Cebu/DSWD-7)