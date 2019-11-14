Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

'Victim' Says Russian Activist 'Does Not Deserve Imprisonment'

MOSCOW -- A Moscow police officer who authorities say was assaulted by an activist has said the suspect 'does not ...

Public Trump Impeachment Hearings Begin Wednesday

WASHINGTON - Wednesday brings the start of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry examining the actions of U.S. President Donald ...

3 Witnesses Kick Off First Week of Historic Impeachment Hearings

CAPITOL HILL - The U.S. House of Representatives holds its first public hearings this week on the impeachment inquiry into ...

Trump Impeachment Probe To Go Live On TV With Public Hearings

The U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump shifts to public-hearing mode in Washington on November 13 ...

Movie Review

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)