Study reveals listening to music while driving reduces cardiac stress

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...
The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...
It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...
Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...
Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...
United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...
Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): If you take too much stress while driving here's the news for you. Stress ...
Quetta, [Balochistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Candlelight processions and prayers marked the Baloch Martyrs Day today in Balochistan and many parts ...
MADRID - Spanish police said Wednesday they have been unable to locate a Venezuelan former spymaster wanted by the United ...
Before you read this story, take a minute to stop and look around you. Now imagine your surroundings under two ...