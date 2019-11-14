Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Study reveals listening to music while driving reduces cardiac stress

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): If you take too much stress while driving here's the news for you. Stress ...

Baloch Martyrs' Day observed, activists demand justice

Quetta, [Balochistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Candlelight processions and prayers marked the Baloch Martyrs Day today in Balochistan and many parts ...

Spain Says ex-Venezuelan Spy Chief Wanted by US is Missing

MADRID - Spanish police said Wednesday they have been unable to locate a Venezuelan former spymaster wanted by the United ...

Why flooding is still so difficult to predict and prepare for

Before you read this story, take a minute to stop and look around you. Now imagine your surroundings under two ...

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)