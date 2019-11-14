Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

China Tests Mars Lander in Push for International Cooperation

HUAILAI, CHINA - China invited observers to a successful test Thursday of its Mars lander as the country pushes for ...

Joining Barcelona is a possibility: Ronald Koeman

Leeds [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): The Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman admitted the possibility of joining Barcelona but 'only after Euro ...

Culture war moves to the top of Armenia's political agenda

Controversies around sexuality have taken over Armenia's political agenda, with several ongoing culture war battles dominating the public conversation in ...

Racing's ex-All Black wary of Saracens' second-string side

Paris - Racing 92's ex-New Zealand lock Dominic Bird says he is cautious of title holders Saracens' quality despite the ...

Cambodia to Free More Than 70 Opposition Activists on Bail

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ordered the release on bail of more than 70 opposition ...

Cloverfield