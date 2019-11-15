Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
6
Fair in Dublin

International

Section
Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

Europe

Section
Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

Matthew to captain Europe again at Solheim Cup in 2021

London - Scotland's Catriona Matthew will again captain Europe for the 2021 Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour announced on ...

Ernie goes on memory to go low in Round 1 at Sun City

Sun City - Ernie Els says he knows the Gary Player Country Club like the back of his hand - ...

Snail slime: the science behind molluscs as medicine

Snails are well known for their lack of speed and their ability to upset gardeners. But there is growing scientific ...

Armenian-Born Thai-Boxing World Champion Shot Dead In Moscow

Armenian-born Thai-boxing world champion Ashot Bolian has been shot dead in Moscow, Russian news agencies report.Investigative Committee spokeswoman Yulia Ivanova ...

Sterling will return for England on Sunday

Cape Town - England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed he will recall Raheem Sterling for the 2020 European Championship qualifier ...

Movie Review

Cloverfield