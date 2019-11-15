Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...
An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...
TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...
MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...
The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...
When prolonged periods of severe weather strike, two things often get the blame these days: climate change and the jet ...
YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has thrown his support behind one of his ministers in an ongoing debate ...
The European Union law enforcement agency says police forces across the continent have finished a two-year investigation into a 'massive' ...
Armenian authorities say they have launched a criminal investigation into 'numerous' cases of foreigners illegally adopting Armenian children.'Two citizens of ...
KYIV -- Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Ruslan Ryaboshapka says the prosecutor who led investigations into a local gas company where Joe Biden's ...
The JSE traded mostly flat on Thursday before it closed softer as stocks struggled for direction.Today was mostly a data ...