Ukraine To Fire Prosecutor Who Led Probes Into Burisma Holdings

KYIV -- Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Ruslan Ryaboshapka says the prosecutor who led investigations into a local gas company where Joe Biden's son served on the board will be fired.

Hunter Biden has been a central figure at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ryaboshapka told Current Time on November 13 that Kostyantyn Kulyk will be fired because he had failed to show up to a regular test requested for all employees of the Prosecutor- General's Office.

'According to the current law, we have no other choice but to say goodbye' to Kulyk, the deputy head of the office's Department of International Legal Cooperation, Ryaboshapka said.

