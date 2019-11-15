Fri, 15 Nov 2019

International

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

Europe

Pashinian Defends Transgender Athlete And Documentary About Him

YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has thrown his support behind one of his ministers in an ongoing debate ...

Europol Says Breaks Up Migrant-Smuggling Ring

The European Union law enforcement agency says police forces across the continent have finished a two-year investigation into a 'massive' ...

Armenia Investigating 'Numerous' Cases Of Illegal Adoptions

Armenian authorities say they have launched a criminal investigation into 'numerous' cases of foreigners illegally adopting Armenian children.'Two citizens of ...

Ukraine To Fire Prosecutor Who Led Probes Into Burisma Holdings

KYIV -- Ukraine's Prosecutor-General Ruslan Ryaboshapka says the prosecutor who led investigations into a local gas company where Joe Biden's ...

Stocks mixed as economic data disappoints

The JSE traded mostly flat on Thursday before it closed softer as stocks struggled for direction.Today was mostly a data ...

Ex-Arsenal star Henry to coach Montreal Impact

Paris - Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry was Thursday appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract ...

