Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Fair in Dublin

International

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

Europe

Raheem Sterling slams England fans for booing Joe Gomez

London [UK], Nov 15 (ANI): Midfielder Raheem Sterling has slammed England fans after teammate Joe Gomez was subjected to boos ...

England, France seal their place in Euro 2020

Nyon [Switzerland], Nov 15 (ANI): England and France have sealed their place for next year's Euro Cup after winning their ...

3 ways cities can prepare for climate emergencies

Cities are on the front line of climate change. While their footprints cover a mere two per cent of the ...

It's 2019: What's the proper way for politicians to dress?

A debate swirling around the casual attire a Quebec politician has been wearing in the province's legislative assembly is one ...

Czechs Summon Russian Envoy Over Blacklisting Of NGO

The Czech Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Prague after Moscow listed a Czech nongovernmental organization as "undesirable" ...

US Vows to Stay in the Lead vs. Islamic State

Updated 2:15 p.m., Nov. 14, 2019STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States is promising not to abandon the fight to eradicate ...

Movie Review

Fox and His Friends (Faustrecht der Freiheit)