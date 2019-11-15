CO LEITRIM, Ireland - Eight years after a 48-year old man was reported missing, two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Patrick Heeran, 48, (pictured) disappeared from Mohill, Co Leitrim on 3 October 2011. He was reported missing eleven days later.

A murder investigation was commenced in 2016

The two arrests took place in the midlands. The man and woman, both in their mid-20s are being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.