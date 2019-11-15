Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Becker defends Zverev over Davis Cup snub

London - Boris Becker has defended Alexander Zverev's decision to skip the Davis Cup to play a series of exhibition ...

Climate change: why Sweden's central bank dumped Australian bonds

What's happening?Suddenly, at the level of central banks, Australia is regarded as an investment risk.On Wednesday Martin Floden, the deputy ...

England smash 7 past Montenegro to qualify for Euro 2020

London - England manager Gareth Southgate revelled in his side's ruthlessness as a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro sealed qualification for ...

Ronaldo hat-trick fires Portugal to brink of Euro 2020 qualification

Faro - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his ninth international hat-trick as Portugal moved to the brink of qualifying for Euro 2020 ...

Three women drown rescuing dogs in Slovakia floods

Three women drowned in a flash flood as they tried to rescue dogs from an inundated animal shelter in central ...

Movie Review

Fox and His Friends (Faustrecht der Freiheit)