Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
3
Mostly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Europe

Section
British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Lithuanian President pardons two Russian spies

Vilnius [Lithuania], Nov 15 (ANI): Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russian nationals in a move that could ...

NATO chief Stoltenberg dismisses questions about bloc's unity, future

Washington D. C. [US], Nov 15 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sought to dismiss questions about ...

Esports in India to get a boost as Rewired.GG announces investment

London [UK], Nov 15 (ANI): Rewired.GG, the 50 million euros esports venture fund, has invested 14 million euros more into ...

Syrian army enters northeasternmost point of the country

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army entered the most northeastern point in Syria on Thursday, November 14 after the U.S. Armed ...

US threatens Egypt with sanctions over arms deal with Russia

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 15 (ANI): The United States has warned Egypt of possible sanctions over Cairo's decision to purchase ...

Movie Review

Fox and His Friends (Faustrecht der Freiheit)