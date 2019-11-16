Brussels - Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was reappointed as Ajax chief executive until 2023, the club announced on Friday.

The 49-year-old has been in charge at the Johan Cruyff Arena since 2016, helping the club win last season's Dutch league title and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Ajax said they will extend Van der Sar's contract by four years until November 2023.

"Very happy with my contract extension at this beautiful club," he wrote.

"We've had some difficult moments, but the good times are definitely back. And of course we want more in the future."

Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.

He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.

Van der Sar returned to Ajax in 2012 as director of marketing before being promoted four years later to CEO.

He is also the second-highest capped Netherlands player of all-time with 130 international appearances.