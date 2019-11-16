Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...
DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...
PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...
An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...
An impressionable young diaspora Armenian returns to his ancestral homeland to rid its capital of its Soviet heritage and rebuild ...
Protesters returned to the streets of Tbilisi after lawmakers failed to pass a law meant to level the playing field ...
Global measles cases reached their highest levels since 2006 in the first six months of 2019. With countries around the ...
Two Lithuanian men convicted of spying in Russia "have been reunited with their families" after they were released as part ...
The French presidency says Paris will host a four-way summit on December 9 seeking to end the conflict in eastern ...