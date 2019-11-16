Sat, 16 Nov 2019

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Book review | A graphic satire on rebuilding Yerevan

An impressionable young diaspora Armenian returns to his ancestral homeland to rid its capital of its Soviet heritage and rebuild ...

Protests revived in Georgia following election reform failure

Protesters returned to the streets of Tbilisi after lawmakers failed to pass a law meant to level the playing field ...

Mandatory vaccination is not the solution for measles in Europe

Global measles cases reached their highest levels since 2006 in the first six months of 2019. With countries around the ...

Lithuania, Russia, Norway Carry Out Three-Way Spy Swap

Two Lithuanian men convicted of spying in Russia "have been reunited with their families" after they were released as part ...

Putin, Zelenskiy To Meet Next Month To Discuss Ukraine Conflict

The French presidency says Paris will host a four-way summit on December 9 seeking to end the conflict in eastern ...

Making Waves: The Art of CInematic Sound