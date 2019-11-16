Sat, 16 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
5
Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Europe

Section
British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump Fights Back as Democrats Home In on Impeachment

WHITE HOUSE - As Marie Yovanovitch took the witness stand during impeachment inquiry hearings on Friday, President Donald Trump took ...

Rough Transcript of First Trump-Zelenskiy Call Released

President Donald Trump on Friday released the summary transcript of his April congratulatory call with Ukraine's president-elect, the latest salvo ...

Trump ally Roger Stone guilty of lying to Congress

A United States jury convicted President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone on Friday, finding the longtime Republican operative and ...

Ukraine Detains Top Islamic State Commander

Ukraine's main security agency says it has arrested a key figure in the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.Al-Bara Shishani, a ...

Lombard with a win on his mind, not European Tour finale

Sun City - Zander Lombard delighted South African fans on Friday as he grabbed the lead at the halfway stage ...

Movie Review

Making Waves: The Art of CInematic Sound