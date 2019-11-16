Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The 4th Edition of the India International, Cherry Blossom festival, 2019 that began in Shillong on Wednesday is attracting massive tourists.

"It feels great to be here. Cherry Blossom Festival is very special to me. I even travelled to Japan to attend Cherry Blossom season but I realised the same thing can be experienced in India. The tourism ministry has done a great job," Vijay Shandkar, a visitor at the festival from Pune said.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is literally an awesome exposure and the environment is here great. Shillong as a place is very beautiful and I would suggest people visit this place and especially the festival, Aditi from Guwahati said.

The festival which began on November 13 aimed at attracting tourists to the hill state in autumn to witness the unique beauty of pink and white cherry blossoms as well as Meghalaya's traditional arts, culture and cuisine.

For the first time, India and South Korea jointly celebrated the four-day 4th International Cherry Blossom Festival from November 13 to 16 at the Polo Grounds in Shillong.(ANI)