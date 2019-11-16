Cape Town - Eddies Jones says he harbours no hard feelings towards the Springboks after his England side were well beaten in the Rugby World Cup final.

Jones is at the helm of the Barbarians this week as he prepares the invitation side for a clash against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday (Kick-off 16:30 SA time).

He has included six Springboks in his starting XV - and three more on the bench for the Killik Cup clash.

Three of those Springboks - Makazole Mapimpi, Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira and Lukhanyo Am - were in the Springbok starting team that beat England 32-12 in the World Cup final in Yokohama earlier this month.

When probed whether he held ill feelings against the World Cup winners, Jones told reporters: "Not at all, we are happy for them."

Jones then used a famous line from legendary former England football manager Bobby Robson:

"I think Bobby Robson had that great turn 'there is one happy dressing room and one sad dressing room and you want to be in the happy dressing room as much as you can, but if you are in the sad dressing room you appreciate the happiness the other team has'.

"It is wonderful those guys want to come and play for the Barbarians. We have three of them and it's nice to see they want to give something back to the game."

WATCH | Eddie Jones spots something he likes on Beast's wrist

England defence coach John Mitchell is also in the Barbarians camp and he said they have moved on from the World Cup final disappointment.

"It's the past. Naturally people are disappointed and that is life. You feel for the boys because they put so much into it, but you've got to find a way to move forward.

"You always have to find a way to move forward in life so we're very fortunate to come into an environment like this where it's all about why you love the game," Mitchell said.

The BaaBaas will also face Brazil in Sao Paolo (November 20) and Wales in Cardiff (November 30).

Teams:

Barbarians

15 David Havili, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Pete Samu, 5 Tyler Ardron, 4 Luke Jones, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Rory Best (captain), 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Campese Maafu, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Angus Cotrell, 20 Matt Philip, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Lukhanyo Am, 23 Morne Steyn

Fiji

15 Enele Malele, 14 Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13 Asaeli Tikoirotuma, 12 Serupepeli Vularika, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Teti Tela, 9 Frank Lomani, 8 Eremasi Radrodro, 7 John Dyer, 6 Mosese Voka, 5 Sikeli Nabou, 4 Temo Mayanavanua, 3 Samuela Tawake, 2 Ratu Veremalua Vugakoto, 1 Eroni Mawi

Substitutes: 16 Tevita Ikanivere, 17 Joeli Veitayaki, 18 Mosese Ducivaki, 19 Tevita Naqali, 20 Mesulame Kunavula, 21 Peni Matawalu, 22 Caleb Muntz, 23 Cyril Reece